Miss Edgerton Pageant 2022: Sadie Walther Crowned As 2022 Miss Edgerton

(PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Rebecca Miller

Congratulations go to Little Miss Page Hobeck, Jr. Miss Jocelyn Nickels, Teen Miss Felicity Thiel and Miss Edgerton 2022, Sadie Walther, following the 2022 Miss Edgerton Pageant held on Saturday evening, July 16, 2022.

Emcee Elizabeth Thiel welcomed everyone to the event and announced the opening number in which the girls performed a dance routine to a medley of Disney Music.

The theme for the evening was “When you wish upon a star,” and the stage was decorated with many different forms and figures from Disney movies.

The Queens from 2021 seemed to enjoy their last big night, getting their own turns to walk on stage as well as the honor of crowning and putting sashes on winners.

2021 Little Miss Leighton Showalter, Junior Miss Kaydance Hobeck, Teen Miss Hope Hamblin and Miss Edgerton Grace Schroeder finished out their year well, with finesse and grace seen in each one of them.

A lot happens over the year of service as a queen and the maturity level was visible in each one as they wrapped it up.

2021 Miss Edgerton, Grace Schroeder demonstrated for the audience, using a large pretend pig, her talent on how to show a pig at the fair.

It was done well and showcased her love for Ag and her hope to encourage other young people to get involved in raising show animals.

This year Paige Hobeck was the only contestant for Little Miss. Ella Blakely, Jocelyn Nickels, Layla Lawrence, Alistasia Mocherman and Ebeny Wampler competed for Junior Miss. Teen Miss Contestants were Felicity Thiel, Trinity Nickels, Morgan Cape and Ruby Stickan. For Miss Edgerton there were two contestants, McKenna Warner and Sadie Walther.

Little Miss contestant, Paige Hobeck is the daughter of Steven and Ariel Hobeck and will be in the first grade this fall. She was sponsored by the L. E. Smith Company.

She has been a 4-H Cloverbud for two years, has taken ballet and tap for three years, plays T-ball, Karate, enjoys swimming and playing with her friends. Her future goal is to be a doctor for people and a vet as well.

Junior Miss Contestants:

•Ella Blakely will be in the 3rd grade this fall and is the daughter of Williams and Haley Blakely. She is sponsored by Robertson EDM. Ella is a member of Company Dance and 4-H Cloverbuds. She also enjoys painting and listening to music. Ella’s future goals are to be a school dance teacher and to be a mom.

•Jocelynn Nickels is the daughter of Dustin and Christina Nickels and will be in the 3rd grade this fall. She was sponsored by Bryan Dental Group. Her interests include gymnastics, 4-H, Girl Scouts and writing stories. She enjoys going outdoors and volunteering at the Humane Society. Jocelyn’s future goal is to become a better gymnast.

•Layla Lawrence is the daughter of Kyle and Tiffany Cereghin and will be in the 3rd grade this fall. She was sponsored by Jim and Kym Kurtz. She loves to dance, listen to music, play outside, paint, color, play volleyball, cheerleading and enjoys spending time with family and friends. Layla’s future goals are to become a better dancer and singer and to become an artist.

•Alistasia Mocherman is the daughter of Chris and Ashli Mocherman and will be in the 3rd grade this fall. She was sponsored by The Black Cow. Alistasia enjoys being Girl Scouts, Lego Club, soccer, art, music and gymnastics. Her future goals are to be a famous YouTuber or a fidget designer.

•Ebeny Wampler is the daughter of Sean and Dara Bassett and will be in the 4th grade this fall. She was sponsored by Bassett’s Speed Shop & Repair. Her hobbies include volleyball, Girl Scouts, softball, basketball, playing with her pets and camping. Ebeny’s future goals are getting scholarships for college to become a teacher, and having a family and lots of animals.

Teen Miss Contestants:

•Felicity Thiel is the daughter of Dean and Lisa Thiel and will be in the 6th grade this fall. She was sponsored by Jason Dietsch Collision and Customs. When Felicity isn’t volunteering in her community, she enjoys swimming with friends, spending time with family, cheerleading, golfing and showing her goats in 4-H. Felicity’s future goals are to get a golf scholarship and major in musical arts in college and then perform on Broadway.

•Trinity Nickels is the daughter of Dustin and Christina Nickels and will be in the 7th grade this fall. She is sponsored by The Bryan Dental Group. Her hobbies are softball, volleyball, basketball, 4-H, making art, and enjoying shopping. In her spare time, she likes to spend time with friends, and volunteers at the Humane Society. Her future goals are to become an artist.

•Morgan Cape is the daughter of Al and Tracy Cape and will be in the 7th grade this year. She was sponsored by Dietsch Sales and Service, Inc. She has many interests which include dance, softball, volleyball, basketball, and 4-H where she does cooking and scrap booking projects. In her spare time, she enjoys shopping, swimming and spending time with her friends. Her future goals are to attend college and become an elementary school teacher or a dentist.

•Ruby Stickan is the daughter of Jeremy and Danielle Stickan and will be in the 7th grade this fall. She was sponsored by Axcapades. She enjoys playing volleyball, painting, throwing axes, singing, swimming and kayaking with her friends and family. Because Ruby has seen so many people fight cancer, in the future she would like to help children and adults with cancer.

Miss Edgerton 2022 Contestants:

•McKenna Warner is the daughter of Timothy Warner and Sara Huss and will be a senior this fall. She was sponsored by Studio 34. McKenna is in Cross Country, basketball and track. She also enjoys singing at Life Changing Church and likes to spend time with friends and family. Her future goals include becoming an elementary teacher and to continue singing at her church. McKenna also wants to continue on and show others her love for music.

•Sadie Walther is the daughter of Tyson and Jodi Spangler and will be a senior this fall. She was sponsored by Fat Saturday Salvage. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish Club and Future Educators of America. Sadie enjoys playing volleyball. Her future goals are to attend the University of Toledo and major in Human Resources management.

Each of the contestants were given the opportunity to come on stage and introduce themselves. Each one also got to take a show walk with a summer outfit and again later in a lovely gown.

The Miss contestants participated in a Talent portion of the event, with McKenna singing “Wondering by Olivia Rodrigo and Sadie demonstrating a Science Experiment.

The six Teen Miss and Miss contestants each shared with the judges and audience concerning their “Community Concentration,” a plan they have implemented or plan to do in the future to help their community.

The six Little Miss and Junior Miss Contestants were given the opportunity for a spur of the moment answer to a question they drew. 2021 Miss Edgerton read their questions and the answers were all delightful.

Another portion of the evening involved the Queens Farewell in which each of the 2021 queens were escorted onstage by a parent and proudly paraded around the stage while their recording of thanks to their sister queens was played.

The Awards Presented after all the scores were in from the judges were:

•Little Miss Awards all went to Paige Hobeck as her position was uncontested: Interview, Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic and Little Miss 2022

•Junior Miss Awards: Interview with Judges went to Jocelyn Nickels; Miss Congeniality went to Ebeny Wampler; Miss Photogenic was Ella Blakely; Jr. Miss Runner Up was Layla Lawrence and Junior Miss 2022 Jocelyn Nickels received the Crown.

•Teen Miss Awards: Interview with Judges went to Felicity Thiel; Miss Congeniality to Morgan Cape; Miss Photogenic to Morgan Cape; Teen Miss Runner up to Morgan Cape; and the crown was place on Felicity Thiel for 2022 Teen Miss.

•2022 Miss Edgerton Awards: McKenna Warner was awarded the Interview with Judges, Miss Congeniality, Miss Photogenic, Best Talent and First Runner Up. Sadie Walther had the crown placed on her head to be named 2022 Miss Edgerton.

•Positivity Posse Scholarship for Teen and Miss categories was awarded by it’s founder, Judge Helyna Park, for the delegate who “demonstrates in deeds and actions the values and beliefs of what the anti-bullying movement was found on.” – Teen Felicity Thiel and Miss McKenna Warner

•Queen of Queens, awarded for most community service during her reign – 2021 Little Miss Leighton Showalter, with 21 hours

•People’s Choice Award – Felicity Thiel

•The 50/50 for the evening in the amount of $750 was drawn and awarded as well.

Pageant Directors Lisa Thiel, Jill Hamblin and Jessica Cheek, along with all those who assisted, did a great job and it was a pleasant evening. The evening ended with Emcee Elizabeth Thiel thanking the following:

•Cindy Thiel from the Edgerton Earth for all the time and effort put toward the newspaper coverage of the girls, creating the program, and taking pictures at the event

•The Village Reporter for covering the event

•Hicksville Bank for donating a coin set for each queen

•K&M Transport for sponsoring the Interview Awards

•Krill Funeral Service for sponsoring the Miss Congeniality Awards

•Days Carpet for sponsoring the talent award

•Another thank you to all the businesses that sponsored a contestant

•Kermit Reihle and Edgerton Local Schools for the use of the facility

•Businesses that gave gift certificates to each girl in the pageant – The Black Cow, Backbeard’s Bay Water Park, Rita’s Family Dining, and Edon Dairy Treat

•And All the Extra helpers that made this night happen.

The four girls who were crowned at the event will have the opportunity to participate in the Miss Williams County Pageant in January 2023.

Rebecca Miller may be reached at rebecca@thevillagereporter.com