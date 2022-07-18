Julie Rychener (1956-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Julie O. Rychener, age 65, of Pettisville, Ohio, passed away on Friday July 15, 2022 at the Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon.

Born December 2, 1956 in Great Falls, Montana, the daughter of Roy and Lucille Nottingham.

She married Fred Rychener on October 8, 1977 in Great Falls, MT and from there moved around the country going wherever Fred’s Military career led them.

They settled in Pettisville, Ohio in 1991 when Fred retired. He survives her.

She was blessed with 4 daughters Heather (Josh) Boger, Jennifer (Justin) White, Heidi (Larry) Klingensmith, and Holly Rychener. She also had 9 grandchildren whom she loved immensely, Samantha Boger (Harley Serres), Taylor Boger (Brenden Strauss), Ben Boger, Jocelyn White (Dominick Daw), Jayden White, Jaymz White, Mackenzie (Owen) King, Brendan Morgan, and Larry Klingensmith Jr.

She is also survived by 3 brothers Ray Nottingham, Cliff Nottingham, Al (Rose) Nottingham; 1 sister Vi (Terry) Shankle; and numerous nieces and nephews. Julie was made to be a girl mom (despite trying 4 times for a boy).

She had attended beauty school before she got married and loved cutting, coloring or perming her family’s hair right up until the arthritis prevented her from being able to hold the scissors.

When her girls were little she did in-home daycare loving and caring for other peoples children as if they were her own. She worked at Sauder Woodworking after that, until she became disabled.

She loved her animals and grand-animals and often took in strays her girls would bring to her. She is survived by her precious dogs Maggie and Piper and her cats Crazy, Cooper and Peaches.

Julie enjoyed spending time meditating on God’s word, watching the grandkid’s sporting events and Band/Choir Concerts, reading, coloring, playing games with the family during Holidays, traveling with her family, shopping with her girls and just spending time with those she loved.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a granddaughter Heaven Lee Boger and many beloved pets.

Visitation for Julie will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Friday, July 22, 2022 in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon. A Celebration of Julie’s Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, also in the Chapel at Crossroads Evangelical Church with Pastor John Horning, officiating. Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.