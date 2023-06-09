Mitchell McCarty (1966-2023)

1984 Graduate Of Edgerton HS

Mitchell McCarty, age 57, of Edgerton passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at his home following a lengthy illness.

He was a CNC Operator at C & A Tool in Auburn prior to his medical retirement. Mitchell was a member of the Dawgs Motorcycle Club.

Mitchell was born February 15, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Harry James and Evelyn Marie (Gump) McCarty. He was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School.

Mitchell is survived by his sons, Skylar (Katelyn) McCarty and Cory McCarty, both of Fort Wayne; 2 grandchildren; brother, Michael “Hollywood” (Terri) McCarty, of Edgerton and sisters, Charlene (Ray Blanton) McCarty, of Belpre, Ohio and Christene (Marlin) Entenman, of Edgerton. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Gary McCarty.

A celebration of Mitchell’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.