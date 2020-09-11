Sports Schedule For Friday, September 11, 2020

Posted By: Newspaper Staff September 11, 2020

VARSITY FOOTBALL

Delta @ Archbold 7pm

Evergreen @ Wauseon 7pm

Swanton @ Liberty Center 7pm

Patrick Henry @ Bryan 7pm

Antwerp @ Edgerton 7pm

Montpelier @ Northwood 7pm

Ottawa Hills @ Hilltop 7pm

Toledo Christian @ Stryker 7pm (8-Man)

 

