Sports Schedule For Friday, September 11, 2020

VARSITY FOOTBALL
Delta @ Archbold 7pm
Evergreen @ Wauseon 7pm
Swanton @ Liberty Center 7pm
Patrick Henry @ Bryan 7pm
Antwerp @ Edgerton 7pm
Montpelier @ Northwood 7pm
Ottawa Hills @ Hilltop 7pm
Toledo Christian @ Stryker 7pm (8-Man)
