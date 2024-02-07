Bernice Kauffman (1922 – 2024)

(Archbold Resident; Volunteered At Sauder Village)

Bernice May (Beck) Kauffman, 101, of Archbold, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior February 4, 2024 surrounded by her family. She was admitted to Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center on January 31, 2024.

Bernice was born May 25, 1922 on the family farm in Archbold, OH to Henry and Emma (Nofziger) Beck, the youngest of nine children.

She married Archie Kauffman on June 10, 1951, who preceded her in death August 17, 2020. They were married 69 years.

Bernice was baptized in her teens at Central Mennonite Church and was a faithful and active member all her life. There she taught Sunday School and Bible School.

She attended Mennonite Women where she enjoyed quilting. She also served on the kitchen committee and for many years was the chairman.

Bernice enjoyed cooking, baking, quilting, sewing, reading, and gardening. She was a good cook and enjoyed canning and freezing. Her family loved her homemade potato salad and peanut butter pie.

Bernice and Archie enjoyed traveling and visited Switzerland, Austria, Germany, The Bahamas, many places in Canada and all fifty states except North Dakota.

Before she was married, she worked at The Lugbill Restaurant and then worked in the Mill Room at Sauder Woodworking where she met Archie.

After her children were all in school, she worked at the Cup and Saucer Restaurant and the Country Squire Restaurant.

She volunteered and loved quilting at Sauder Village in the quilt shop for many years until she fell and broke her left hip in 2018.

In her later years she enjoyed reading large print books, search a word puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, adult coloring books at the age of 99 and at 100 years old color art on the ipad.

Bernice was a kind, soft spoken, compassionate person and loved to laugh. She taught us right from wrong, a great work ethic and how to treat people just by her actions.

Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were such a joy to her. She loved spending time with them. One of her favorite places to go was the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Bernice is survived by her four children, Armon (Bernie) Kauffman of Goshen, IN, Twila Kauffman of Archbold OH, Marlo (Deanna) Kauffman of Goshen, IN and Arlin (Leslie) Kauffman of Mason, OH, 6 Grandchildren, Jason (Shelley) Kauffman, Andrew (Steph) Kauffman, Jill (Peter) Claassen, Jordan (Christa) Kauffman all of Goshen, IN, Melissa (Brandon) Gillespie of Thornton, CO and Katie Kauffman, Mason, OH, and 6 Great Grandchildren, Todd Kauffman, Oliver Kauffman, Sophia Kauffman, Clara Kauffman, Anna Kauffman and Henry Claassen all of Goshen, IN and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Archie. Also proceeding her in death were her parents Henry and Emma Beck and siblings Florence Miller, Earl Beck, Elnora Rupp, Ella Beck, Ilva Nofziger, Lucille Rychener, Verden Beck, and Leonard Beck.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 16, 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at Central Mennonite Church with Pastor Ron Kauffman officiating. Friends and family may call at the Church Friday from 12-2 with the interment following in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Central Mennonite Church or CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

