Two Wauseon Men Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas Court

A pair of Wauseon, Ohio man were sentenced on October 19th, 2021 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremy Neifer, age 45, previously pled guilty to Violating a Protection Order. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Neifer violated the terms of a protection order issued against him.

The judge sentenced Mr. Neifer to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Neifer to pay court costs; pay a fine of $500; successfully complete any recommended treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; submit to random urinalysis and breath tests; seek and maintain gainful employment; and have no convictions of criminal offenses. Mr. Neifer received credit for one day served in jail.

Nikia D. McCall, Jr., age 28, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence and Disrupting Public Services. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. McCall caused, by threat of force, a family or household member to believe that she was in imminent physical harm.

He also damaged or tampered with property that substantially impaired law enforcement or medical services personnel from responding to an emergency or to protect any person or property from serious physical harm.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. McCall to serve 14 months in prison. He ordered Mr. McCall to pay all court costs. He received credit for 164 days in jail.