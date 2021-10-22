Muriel Pennington (1947-2021)

WAUSEON – Muriel Reinier Pennington was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on October 19, 2021 surrounded by family at age 74.

Muriel was born to Roy and Muriel Reinier in Toledo, Ohio on March 17, 1947. She married Larry Pennington on October 2, 1965.

Muriel lived out her childhood dream of being a farmer’s wife in Wauseon, Ohio helping care for not only their orchard but also her family and countless members of her community.

She could be found in her home any given evening making baby blankets, preparing food for various charity or community events, writing cards to parents who just lost a child, or preserving the fruits of her labor on the farm to feed her family and friends.

During any free time remaining, she volunteered at her church and St. Vincent de Paul in Fayette, Ohio. Muriel was a friend to all she met, always ready to share a laugh.

Muriel was preceded in death by her father, Roy, and mother, Muriel, as well as two children, Anna and Scott.

She is survived by her husband, Larry, two children Todd (Karen) and Mathew (Robin), six grandchildren, Rose (Galo), Noah (Kate), Abby (Jonah), Evan, Beatrice and Henry, one great-grandchild, Violet, her sister Rosemary (Jim) and several cousins both in the US and England, nieces and nephews.

The funeral liturgy for Muriel will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Parish in Fayette, with Father Stephen Stanberry as Celebrant. Visitation will be held at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel, on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 2:00 – 8:00 PM, with a Rosary Prayer Service beginning at 6:00 PM. Interment will be at Our Lady of Fatima Cemetery near Lyons.

Memorial Contributions can be sent to Our Lady of Mercy Building and Maintenance Fund. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Fayette Chapel.