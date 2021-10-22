Joseph “Joe” Loyd (1964-2021)

Joseph “Joe” John Loyd, 56, of Brawley, California passed away from COVID on January 7, 2021. Joe was born June 17, 1964, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of the late Bill and Marie (Siracusa) Loyd. He was a 1982 graduate of Bryan High School.

After graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on June 15, 1983 and was a member of the 1st Marine Expeditory Brigade. While in the Marines, Joe earned various medals and ribbons.

He earned rank of Drill SGT before his honorable discharge on February 2, 1994, after suffering a training injury.

Joe married Veronica Felix on January 1, 2003, in Yuma, Arizona and she survives. After the Marines, He worked for 27 years as a corrections officer for the California State Prisons and was given the One Voice United Medal of Honor because of his COVID death.

Joe loved to cook and grill, go to the casinos, and follow the Ohio State and Cleveland Browns Football teams. He especially cherished spending time with his family and dogs.

Surviving is his wife, Veronica Loyd of Imperial, California; two children, Joseph Loyd, Jr and Cecily Loyd both of Imperial, California; two stepchildren, Mikhail and Jhericko both of Imperial, California; three grandchildren, Joey, Jordan, and Silas; brother, Bob (Cheryl) Loyd of Bryan, Ohio; sister, Linda (Jerry) Watson of Bryan, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Loyd; daughter-in-law, Judy Loyd.

A memorial mass for Joe will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 South Portland Street, Bryan with Fr. Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan with military graveside rites accorded by Bryan American Legion Post 284 and Brayn VFW Post #2489. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 9:30 a.m. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Joe to make memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

