Museum Of Fulton County To Host Mother’s Day Tea On May 9

WAUSEON — A traditional Mother’s Day Tea will be held Saturday, May 9, at the History Manor in Wauseon, with registered guests invited to enjoy tea, treats and a special program on native herbal teas and romantic stories from days gone by.

Presented by the Museum of Fulton County, the Mother’s Day Tea: Native Herbal Teas offers guests fine teas, homemade scones, luncheon sandwiches and desserts in a vintage setting.

“Our Mother’s Day Tea is the perfect opportunity to sip tea, share a few laughs, and make meaningful memories with your daughter, granddaughter, or close friends,” said John Swearingen Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“During this special event, guests will explore how healing knowledge has been passed down through generations.

“Our guest speaker will discuss the role of Anishinaabe female healers and the importance of gathering plants to create natural remedies, including herbal teas.”

Guests may register for seatings at 11 a.m., noon or 1 p.m. Saturday, May 9. Reservations and prepayment are required, as seating is limited.

The History Manor is at 229 Monroe St. in Wauseon. Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online, at the museum or by calling 419-337-7922.

A 10% member discount is available when ordering in person or by phone. Tickets are nonrefundable. The museum’s new exhibit, “Thirteen Moons in 1776 – Life along Turkeyfoot Creek,” is now open.

The exhibit follows one year — 13 lunar months — during the year of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A fictional fur trader and his wife will explain the change of seasons, the monthly lives of an Odawa village and their winter journey up the Turkeyfoot Creek, along with facts about the year’s 13 moons.

Other upcoming events include Senior Discovery Days on the third Thursday of each month; National Train Day on May 9, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Wauseon Depot; and a free “Herbs, Weeds, and Wanderings” program on May 15, with pre-registration required.

Artful Academy adult painting classes are also planned on the first Saturday evening of each month at the museum.

Additional event information is available at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events. Event tickets may be purchased online, at the museum or by calling 419-337-7922.

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information on special events, classes, shopping, memberships or planning a visit, call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org.

Additional information is also available on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram pages.