Myra Wright (1945-2021)

Myra D. Wright, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:20 A.M. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold, Ohio, after a brief illness.

Myra enjoyed traveling to Michigan, fishing, and collecting TY Beanie Babies. Her favorite time was hosting family events with her husband.

Myra was born on May 17, 1945, in Hillsdale, Michigan, the daughter of Rex and Olga (Shaftner) Livensparger. She married the love of her life, Larry D. Wright, on September 27, 1964, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2019.

Surviving are three sons, Steven D. (Sandi) Wright, Stan R. Wright and Michael L. (Vickie) Wright, all of Bryan; her beloved grandchildren, Amy, Alex, Britany, Alexandra, and Marissa; and five great-grandchildren, Serenity, Jocelyn, Gracelyn, Lawson and Westin. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Private services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Interment will be in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Williams County EMS.