Robert McIlvain, Jr. (1961-2021)

Robert Lee McIlvain, Jr., age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 5:34 P.M. on Monday, August 9, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. Robert was employed by Kuntzman Trucking for 10 years.

Robert was born on January 10, 1961, in Glendale, West Virginia, the son of Robert L. and Anna (Johnson) McIlvain, Sr.

Robert is survived by his wife, Martina Montalvo, of Bryan; two daughters, Jessica (Shawn Dugan) Montalvo, of Bryan, and Olivia (Eric Delventhal) McIlvain; three grandchildren, Anthony & Kiara Marino and Zane Roose; his mother, Anna Wilson, of Bryan; and three siblings, Keith (Paula Stark) McIlvain, of Defiance, Ohio, Jason (Teresa Webster) Wilson, of Pioneer, Ohio, and Teresa (Jeff) Kimbal, of Bryan, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father; his step-father, Glen Wilson; and one brother, Michael McIlvain.

In accordance with Robert’s wishes, there will be no services at this time. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the family.