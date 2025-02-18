Burton Bassett, Sr. (1943 – 2025)

(1961 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Burton Allen Bassett, Sr., age 81, of rural Bryan passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2025 at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center from COPD and complication of the flu.

Right after high school, Burton worked at Dot’s Diner in Montpelier. From there, he worked at Winzeler Stamping Company from 1961-1968 which is where he met Suzanne.

He then went to work for the ARO Corporation in Bryan as a machinist and was there for 42 years, until the plant closed in 2010. He loved working. He attended Bethlehem Christian Union Church near Edon.

He always enjoyed when his son, Burton Jr., played specials on the trombone and had fun playing on the church softball team. He said mowing the yard was his job and he was particular about how it was done.

Burton loved to fish. He started fishing with his mother at Croton Dam, Michigan and continued to love fishing with his wife and son. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes, but preferred to listen to games on the radio. He enjoyed camping, and bike riding, especially with his grandsons, Burton and Mason.

Burton was born on April 6, 1943 to Georgia Faye (Cosper) and Burton Ora Bassett. His father died 4 months before he was born while working as a switchman in the Montpelier Wabash Railway yard.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a 1961 graduate of Montpelier High School. He married Suzanne Ransom on March 28, 1965 they had almost 60 years together.

Burton is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of Bryan, son, Burton A. (Gwen) Bassett, Jr., of Bryan, grandsons, Burton John Bassett, of Columbus and Mason Leigh Bassett, of Madison, Wisconsin; sister, Nanette Mitchell, of Pioneer and sister-in-law, Nancy Lemmon, of Montpelier. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Len Mitchell and Cecil Lemmon.

Visitation for Burton will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2025 from 10:30 am-12:00 pm at Bethlehem Christian Union Church, 04016 County Road M-50, Edon, OH 43518. Funeral services will begin immediately following with Pastor Mike Slagle officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

The family requests memorial donations to Bethlehem Christian Union Church or the Bryan Senior Center. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.