Myrtice Leininger (1928 – 2023)

(Member Of St. John’s Lutheran Church)

Myrtice W. Leininger, Archbold, 95, passed away on September 11, 2023. She was born in Hartsfield, Georgia, to Johnny and Ruby (Prevatt) Simpson on June 21, 1928.

She married Albert Leininger on March 1, 1947 and they were married until his death in May 1992.

Surviving are sons Dwayne (Terri) Leininger, Lake Suzy, FL; John (Deb) Leininger, Angola, IN; Dan (Judy) Leininger, Archbold, OH; Ed (June) Leininger, Archbold, OH; and Mike Leininger, Sarahsville, OH. Also surviving are grandchildren Dwayne David Leininger, Sheila Riley, Sean Leininger, Jason Leininger, Jared Leininger, Drew Leininger, Eric Leininger, Carrie Yoder, Ryan Leininger, Kimberly Beckler, Jeremy Leininger, and David Leininger, as well as 24 great-grandchildren.

Myrtice grew up in Avon Park, Florida, where she met Bert while he was stationed there in the Army Air Corps.

They started Leininger Home Supply in July, 1947. She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Burlington, OH, where she was involved in many church activities. She volunteered at Sauder Village and was involved in other community organizations.

Myrtice was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law Edward and Carrie Leininger, siblings Glenn Simpson, ML Simpson, Hayward Simpson, Dorothy Holland, brother- and sister-in laws Oveal Simpson, Sadie Simpson, PT Holland, Pearl and Floyd Miller, Jonas Leininger and Lodema Leininger.

Surviving besides her children and grandchildren are sister-in-law Ruby Nell (Claude) Powell, and many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on Saturday September 16, at 10:30 AM at St. James Lutheran Church with Pastor James Strawn and Rev. Dale Kern officiating. Interment will follow in the St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home on Friday from 3-7 PM. Memorials requested to CHP Hospice, St. James Lutheran Church Preschool or Ohio District LCMS.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Myrtice W. Leininger, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.