Jane Rice (1942 – 2023)

Jane A. Rice, 81, life-long resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio.

Jane was born May 15, 1942, in Bryan, the daughter of the late Randolph P. and Florence A. (Ames) Winegardner.

She was a 1960 graduate of Bryan High School, and a 1963 graduate of the International Business College – Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she obtained her associate degree in secretarial science.

Jane married Donald E. Rice on August 17, 1963, in Bryan, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 2016.

Jane worked for Bryan City Schools, where she held several positions over her 20 years of employment.

She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, where she was active in the Church Council and regularly volunteered with funeral dinners.

In her free time, Jane enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Above all, Jane loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Jane’s joyous laughter and kind spirit will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Jane is survived by her son, Steven (Beth) Rice of Sharon, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, Jessica (Jordan) Pezen, Jacob (Kayla) Rice, Sydney Rice, Katelyn Rice, Kennedi Rice; two great-grandchildren, Clara Pezen and Colter Pezen.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Donald; two sons, Gregory Rice, and Kevin Rice; and a brother, Gary Winegardner.

Visitation for Jane A. Rice will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 12:00 p.m. with Deacon Jeanie Wise officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association or to the American Diabetes Association.

