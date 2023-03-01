N. Daniel “Dan” Spangler (1941-2023)

N. Daniel “Dan” Spangler, age 81, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Dan was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Norman E. Spangler and Dorothy (Burnett) Spangler. He was a member of Castleview Church, US Army veteran, and retired from East Allen County Schools.

He most treasured his time in education as a 6th grade teacher and enjoyed coaching track & cross country. He also enjoyed serving his church.

Dan loved taking drives with his wife, Ruby, and getting lost or finding trains to watch for hours. He was a train fanatic but loved fire trucks even more.

His display of mini firetrucks is his treasure that has been well cared for with bubble wrap, donut boxes, paint brushes, and the delicate touch and trusted hands of only himself and his grandson, Trystan.

Most importantly, he was committed to and loved his family and grandkids and kept his God, Lord and Savior, as the center of his life.

Dan was survived by his wife, Ruby (Marden) Spangler, who has since passed on February 28 and survived by his children, Karen Spangler-Berfield (Corey), David Spangler (Amber), and Michael Spangler; grandchildren, Allyssabeth, Carmen, Luke, and Trystan; and sister, Antoinette Spangler McIntyre (Jim).

Visitation for Dan and Ruby will be held Friday, March 3, 2023 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Saturday, March 4 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Castleview Church, 8601 Hague Rd, Indianapolis, Indiana 46256. Their Funeral Service will be Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM, at the church with burial and military honors for Dan to follow at Highland Cemetery in Fishers, Indiana.

Contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to Ascending Angels, Inc., ascendingangelsinc.org.

