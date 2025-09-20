Wanda Winzeler (1949 – 2025)

(1967 Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Wanda Marie Winzeler, 76, of Glendale, AZ. passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, September 17, 2025 after a long illness.

She was born on March 8, 1949 to Olen and Lois Jean “Shepherd” Merillat. Wanda graduated from Archbold High School in 1967.

She lived most of her adult life in the Archbold area and then moved to Glendale, AZ. to be close to her family.

Wanda worked at Farmers and Merchants State Bank as a teller for many years. After moving to Arizona she worked as a personal banker in Carefree, AZ. until retirement. Wanda cherished her time spent with her family. They were the love of her life.

Wanda leaves to cherish her memories, her two sons, Tom “TJ (Donielle) Winzeler of Glendale, AZ., and Ryan (Amanda) Winzeler, also of Glendale, AZ. She has six grandchildren, Zach, Haley, Hannah, Owen, Greyson, and Evie and one great grandchild, Tucker. She has one sister, Marsha (Brad) Grime, of Archbold. Nephews, Jamie (Jodi) Grime, Shawn (Julie) Grime, Dustin (Jill) Grime and niece Amanda (Kenny) Walker.

Wanda’s great nephews and nieces always loved time spent with their Aunt Wanda on her visits back home. She was preceded in death by both of her parents. She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

Internment will be at Saint Peters Catholic cemetery, Archbold, with a celebration of life at a later date.