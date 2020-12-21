Nancy Grime (1947-2020)

Nancy Carol Grime, age 73, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away early Friday morning, December 18, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19. She was born on January 3, 1947 in Tennessee to John and Naomi (Jordan) Doherty.

She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1965. Nancy married Ron Grime on June 26, 1981 at the First Church of God in Wauseon, OH. They would have celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary next year.

Nancy took pride in her home and loved doing yard work, in particular mowing the lawn. This was her favorite job, as she told Ron many times “he couldn’t mow a straight line”.

Even when it got more difficult, Ron made sure he found a way to help get her on the mower so she could feel accomplished. She also enjoyed playing cards with friends, completing word searches and sudoku puzzles, watching her favorite television shows, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Ron; grandchildren, Joel Reinking, Lynlee Reinking, and Koelton Fenton; sister Sharon Dennis; sister-in-laws Becky Doherty, Diane (Joel) Michael, Pam Grime, and Judy Grime; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Nancy was proceeded in death by her parents; daughter, Heidi Grime; sisters, Brenda Doherty, Bobbi Haynes, and Martha Merritt; brother David Doherty; sister-in-law, Patty Baumgartner; and brother-in-law, Jim Grime.

Per Nancy’s wishes all services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, family asks that any memorial contributions be made to Fulton County Special Olympics.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Grime family.