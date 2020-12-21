Sharon Livensparger (1944-2020)

Sharon K. Livensparger, age 76, of Edon, Ohio, passed away early on Sunday morning, December 20, 2020, at SKLD HealthCare, Bryan Center, where she was a resident. Mrs. Livensparger was a 1962 graduate of Edon High School and was employed for many years as a secretary at Robinair and Mohawk Tools, both in Montpelier, Ohio, and then at Plas-Tec in Edon.

A godly woman, she was a lifelong member of Columbia Church of Christ and helped spread the word of God as a charter member of Lake Area Christian Church near Fremont, Indiana. Sharon had a beautiful voice and enjoyed entertaining by singing with her mother and sisters all around the area and singing at weddings.

She was a great cook, loved to bake, and enjoyed entertaining in her home. Her home was always open to friends and family. For many years she and her husband, Jim, opened there home as foster parents. She enjoyed her music, was an avid reader, and loved to watch Fox News.

Sharon K. Livensparger was born on June 18, 1944, near Edon, the daughter of Weldon L. and Anita Yvonne (Musser) Schaffter. She married James R. Livensparger on October 27, 1962, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 8, 2008.

Survivors include one daughter, Bobbi (Mark) Jackson, of Edon; one son, Bill (Kelly) Livensparger, of Montpelier; four grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Surface, Kara Jackson, Shea (David) Eldridge, and Keean Livensparger; four great-grandchildren; and four sisters, Anita (Michael) Keller, of Edon, Lynda (Michael) Hug, of Fremont, Indiana, Donna (Theo) Smoke, of Quincy, Michigan, and Wandalee Bailey, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana. She was preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Derek Livensparger.

Due to pandemic restrictions, there will be no visitation and a private service will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Columbia Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Columbia Church of Christ.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.