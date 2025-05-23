Patricia Creek (1954 – 2025)

(Graduated From Montpelier High School)

Patricia Ann Creek, of Montpelier, passed away on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Parkview Montpelier Hospital. She was born on November 23, 1954 in Wauseon, Ohio to Norma (Patten) and Neil Ensign.

She graduated from Montpelier High School and Northwest State Community College. On January 18, 1974 she married Tom Creek at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier, Ohio and he survives.

Always creative, Pat enjoyed sewing, quilting, cross stitch, and home renovation projects. She and Tom made a home out of an old farmhouse, creating a beautiful place by endlessly refinishing woodwork, wallpapering, and reupholstering.

Her homemade clothing won many blue ribbons at the Williams County Fair. Her Halloween costumes were second to none; the Donald & Daisy Duck renditions may have scarred her children, but her prom dresses and wedding dress revisions made up for it. Her example taught her children to not be afraid of trying hard things.

Pat’s uniqueness shone in her sense of style and her willingness to walk to a different beat. Always dressed impeccably, nails done, hair perfect, she could pull off looks that many of us shy away from. Glasses frames purchased in an antique store and retrofitted with her prescription lenses were perfectly Pat.

An avid collector of antiques, Pat appreciated the story behind items and places. There are no random old dishes at her house, only carefully curated collections from her or Tom’s ancestors.

A strong and determined woman both inside and outside the home, Pat worked at Beam Stream and in the banking world for years before being elected Fiscal Officer of Superior Township.

She supported her children by leading Girl Scout groups and helping with 4-H. Her faith was very important to her. She loved her church, teaching Sunday school, helping with youth groups, and stepping up to lead worship services when Pastor Tilly was ill.

Pat is survived by her sisters: Debra (Mike) Jayne of Satellite Beach, Florida and Jennifer (Gordon) Hodapp of Bryan, Ohio. She is also survived by her children: Sybil (Matt) Wendling of Avon, Ohio, Seth of Columbus, Ohio and Sasha King of Pioneer, Ohio as well as grandchildren: Alexander (Liz), William, and Penelope Wendling; and Makinzy, Kaiden, and Hazel King.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Neil and Norma Ensign.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 from 4pm-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at 10am at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Donations may be made to One Great Hour of Sharing, a PCUSA mission to support hunger and disaster relief worldwide. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com