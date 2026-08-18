Nancy J. Lantz (1955 – 2026)

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(Delta Resident; Proud Grandmother)

Nancy J. Lantz, age 71 of Delta, Ohio, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Sylvania, surrounded by her loving family.

Nancy was born Feb. 23, 1955, in Tecumseh, Michigan to the late Edward and Thelma Louise (Sherman) Knierim. Nancy was a 1973 graduate of Blissfield High School. She worked for the US Postal Service and retired from the Union as a heavy equipment operator.

Nancy found great fulfillment in the company of family and friends. She was a member of the Delta Eagles, and was known for her zest for adventure, especially her love of traveling up north and trying her luck at the casinos — a pastime that brought much laughter and stories to share with those closest to her.

A huge Dale Earnhardt fan, Nancy enjoyed bus trips to the infield at Michigan International Speedway (MIS) to watch her favorite driver.

Of all her accomplishments, Nancy was proudest of being a grandmother. She took immense joy in watching her grandchildren grow, offering them wisdom, love, and endless encouragement.

Nancy is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, Ricky, whom she married April 28, 1997, and who stood faithfully by her side through life’s many joys and challenges. Nancy’s legacy continues through her sons, Jason (Brittanie) Witt and Brian (Erica) Baker; her adoring grandchildren — Mariah Witt, Cole Witt, Kyle Witt, Abby Baker, Scarlett Baker, Alexia Tressler, Peyton Tressler and Hayden Tressler; and great-grandchildren, Rhys and Roland. She is also survived by her brothers, Wayne Knierim and Vince (Kris) Knierim, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 400 W. Main Street in Delta. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Kent Winkler officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.