Burl E. Sager (1931 – 2026)

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(Longtime Member Of Delta Eagles)

Burl E. Sager, 94, of Delta, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on August 14, 2026. Born December 1, 1931, Burl filled his 94 years with what mattered most to him.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.

Burl was also a longtime member of the Delta Eagles and a member of the U.S. National Champion Staccato Drill Team.

Burl married the love of his life, Shirley “Raker” Sager, on September 10, 1955. For nearly 71 years, they shared a life filled with family, friends, laughter and countless memories.

Their Friday dates at the Cabin became a favorite tradition, and there was always room for family and friends who wanted to join them.

Burl enjoyed golfing, bowling, trips to the casino and scratch-off tickets. He always had a joke to tell or a crazy remark to make, keeping those around him on their toes.

Burl had a way of making the ordinary times the ones you remember. A talented woodworker, Burl took great care in making things for his family, from a special dollhouse to picnic tables everyone could gather around.

Burl is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley; his sons, Terry and Scott; his daughter, Jody; 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brad Sager; his granddaughter, Ashley Windle; his parents, Vernon and Ethel Sager; his six brothers, Morris, Lloyd, Dale, Paul, Clarence and Gerald “Buck”; his two sisters, Henrietta and Jane; and many dear friends, all undoubtedly waiting to welcome him home. We can only imagine the stories and laughter that followed.

Ninety-four years is a long life, but to those who loved Burl, it will never feel quite long enough. His stories will be told again and again, his memory will be kept close, and a little piece of Burl will always remain with those who loved him.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sager family.