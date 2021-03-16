Nancy Madrid (1943-2021)

Nancy Marie Madrid died in Bradenton, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2021 at the age of 77. Nancy was born in Wauseon, Ohio on Oct. 10, 1943.

She owned and operated a beauty salon in Delta, Ohio prior to relocating to Florida 35 years ago. There she worked as a receptionist prior to retiring.

She was full of life and her presence lighted up a room. She enjoyed being a homemaker, cooking and entertaining friends and family.

Nancy is survived by her children, Scott (Deb) Tanier, Peggy (Don) Wood, Dawn (David) Cook, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Smith and brother Fred Sheneman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russ and Thelma Hofacer, husbands Tim Gaynor, Chuck Madrid, and brother Ed Stevens.

Funeral service will be private at a later date. Donations, if you desire, to be made to Wounded Warrior Project.

