Nancy Mattin (1933 – 2025)

Nancy R. Mattin, age 91, of Wauseon, peacefully passed away under hospice care and surrounded by her family at Fulton Manor in Wauseon, Wednesday evening August 6, 2025.

She was born in Delta, Ohio on December 21, 1933, to James Young and Maude (Taylor) Young. Nancy graduated from Liberty Center High School.

She married the love of her life James R. Mattin on September 3, 1955, and together shared 66 years together until his passing on October 31, 2021.

Nancy’s working career began with serving as a phone operator in Delta, before taking a position with Sheraton Manufacturing in Wauseon as a press operator and later retired after 30 years of service.

Nancy enjoyed shopping, visiting flea markets and traveling with her husband. She and James wintered in Florida for many years along with taking in the sights and scenes of various other destinations.

Most of all, Nancy loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and creating long lasting memories.

Left to hold and cherish those memories are her children; Marcia Mattin of Wauseon; Diane (Dan) Edgar of Kentwood, MI; son, Kevin (Dawn) Mattin of Swanton; grandchildren, Joshua (Mindy) Edgar of Alto, MI; Jason (Jen) Edgar of Rockford, MI; Jessica Bernal of Wauseon; Corey Mattin of Swanton; great grandchildren, Aiden, Liam, Dylan and Devon Edgar, Dawson Bernal and Beau Mattin.

Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, James; brothers, Bill, Marion, Royce and infant brother, Eugene Young; sisters, Thelma Beavers, Alice Russell and Ruby Balser.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, August 11, 2025. Funeral services for Nancy will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, also at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery, alongside her late husband, James.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in Nancy’s memory.