Ruth Martin (1949 – 2025)

Ruth Ann Martin, 75, of Pioneer entered into her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, surrounded by her family at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.

Ruth fought courageously for the past several years with metastatic breast cancer with very little complaints.

She was born on October 5, 1949, in Napoleon to Albert and Esther M (Rathge) Bostelman. Ruth graduated as valedictorian of Tinora High School in 1967, then earned her Bachelor’s of Education from Adrian College. On August 11, 1973, she married Robert S. Martin, and he survives.

Ruth currently attended Lakeview United Brethren Church in Camden, Michigan and Lake Placid Christian Church in Florida. She was a longtime member of Columbia Church of Christ, where she was involved with WCS, Women of Christian Service.

Ruth was the current owner and operator of the Pioneer Pizza Barn for the last 50 years; she was also the owner / operator of Reading Pizza Barn from 1979-2018.

To Ruth the Pizza Barns were like her sixth child, where she influenced many lives of not only her customers, but her employees. Prior to that she taught for three years as a Junior High Math teacher at Kunkle School.

She enjoyed spending her winters with her husband Bob in Lorida, Florida at Palm Estates. Ruth’s grandchildren were very important to her, and she loved going to their sporting events, especially at the ballfields. She also enjoyed listening to Christian Music and watching Detroit Tigers baseball.

Ruth is survived by her husband of almost 52 years, Robert; children Angela Garnes of Westerville, Ohio, Shane (Erica) Martin of Pioneer, Kara (Brent) Sloan of Grabill, Indiana, Misty (Ethan) Stivers of Georgetown, Kentucky and Jason (Jenilea) Martin of Bryan; twenty grandchildren: Payton, Maddy, Brant and Jadyn Garnes, Ashlynn, Thane and Carissa Martin, Riley, Brogan, Grady and Oakley Sloan, Lincoln, Addi, Emara and Rhenn Stivers, Isaiah, Ezekiel, Selah Rose, Gracelyn and Zechariah Martin; three great grandchildren; siblings Elaine (Bob) Keinath of Reese, Michigan, Betty (John) Burns of Columbia, South Carolina and Eldon (Deb) Bostelman of Defiance and her sister in-laws Shirley and Sharon Martin of Pioneer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Janet Petarra and grandson Braxton Sloan.

Visitation for Ruth will be on Sunday, August 10th from 4-8pm at Lakeview United Brethren Church. Services will be on Monday at 11am at Lakeview Church with Pastor Stephen Smith to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be given to Christian Campus House at Trine University or Lakeview United Brethren Church or Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat Center in Angola. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.