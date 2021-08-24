Nicholas Downes (1987-2021)

Nicholas W. Downes, age 33, of Bryan, passed away early Sunday, August 22, 2021. He was a graduate of East Lansing High School and had been employed by UPS as a package handler for fifteen years prior to moving to Bryan.

Nicholas was an avid video game player and enjoyed reading, frisbee golf, watching cartoons and playing with his cat, Pepper. He was very health conscious and enjoyed eating pies.

Nicholas W. Downes was born on August 25, 1987, in Lansing, Michigan, the son of Alfred W. and Jody R. (Hicks) Downes.

Survivors include his mother Jody Bowden, of Bryan; his father, Alfred (Jeannine) Downs, of East Lansing, Michigan; his step father, Dalon (Angie) Bowden, of Bancroft, Michigan; one brother, Tyler Bowden, of Bryan; one sister, Ashlee Bowden, of Commerce, Michigan; his grandparents, Theron and Jackie Downes, of Seneca, South Carolina, and Milo Bowden; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Jenniebell Hicks, and Ruth Bowden.

In keeping with Nicholas’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.