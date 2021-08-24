Monica Drinnon (1961-2021)

Monica K. Drinnon, age 60, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:59 P.M. on August 22, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness.

She was employed at Dyco Manufacturing as a steel fabricator for 23 years. Monica, with a great love of reading, would spend a lot of time at the library and could read three to five books in the course of a week.

She also enjoyed caring for her beloved pets, Binx and Barron, as well as her grand-pup, Griffey.

Monica was born on May 12, 1961, in Hudson, Michigan, the daughter of Bruce and Margo (Dow) Greene. She married Jeffrey L. Drinnon on January 11, 2013, in Bryan and he survives.

Survivors also include two sons, Joshua Ebersberger, of Toledo, Ohio, and Brady Jenkins, of Bryan; two step-children, Kadee (Felicia) Drinnon, of Defiance, and Joshua Drinnon, of Michigan; three grandchildren, Bentley Jenkins, of Bryan, and Maddy and Adrian Oehler, of Defiance; her parents, Bruce Greene, of Olean, New York, and Margo Guyse, of Montpelier, Ohio; three siblings, Kathy (Ronaldo) Richard, of New Brunswick, Canada, Wendy (Kevin) Marcellin, of Olean, and Bruce (Robin) Greene, of Montpelier; and numerous nieces and nephews, including Shane, Jessie, Stevey and Chelsea. Monica wanted to give a special thanks to Robert Jenkins for always being there.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. A memorial service to celebrate Monica’s life will follow at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.