Nicholas Pryslak (1975-2023)

Nicholas Pryslak, 47 years of Montpelier, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in his residence. Nicholas was born July 22, 1975, in Shockapee. Minnesota, the son of Thomas M. and Catherine S. (Baker) Pryslak.

Nick was a cable installer, working for Time Warner, Comcast and Brighthouse.

He loved to fly drones, RC cars, electronics, and tinkering, tearing things apart to see how they work.

Surviving is his mother, Cathy Pryslak of Montpelier; three children, Ericka Rose of Boston, MA., Michael Pryslak of Montpelier and Dominique Pryslak of Montpelier; two grandchildren, Liam Pryslak, and Xachary Pryslak; two sisters, Mary Gettmann of Tennessee and Tina Oakes of St. Petersburg, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Pryslak and one sister, Jeannette Lynn Pryslak.

To honor Nick’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to their local D.A.R.E. program.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com