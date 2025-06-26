“No Kings Day” Protest Returns To Wauseon On Saturday

PRESS RELEASE, WAUSEON, OHIO – Local residents and activists will gather once again in Wauseon for a “No Kings Day” protest, marking the two-week anniversary of the nationwide movement dedicated to defending democracy and the rule of law.

The protest is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, from noon to 2:00 p.m. at 1496 N. Shoop Ave., in front of the vacant Rite-Aid at the intersection of Airport Highway and North Shoop Avenue.

Organizers say the event is part of a broader effort, known as “Democracy Summer,” aimed at sustaining public engagement and demonstrating the community’s commitment to upholding democratic principles.

The movement, which has gained traction across the country, emphasizes opposition to authoritarianism and the rejection of monarchical or dictatorial leadership.

“Our purpose is clear,” said Sarah Maxwell, a volunteer organizer with the No Kings movement. “On June 28, we again say no to thrones, no to crowns, no to tacky gold, and no to fascist dictators.”

“America does not do kings. We’re building a movement that shows the strength of the people’s commitment to the rule of law.”

Organizers stress that all “No Kings” events are grounded in a commitment to peaceful action and welcome community members who wish to participate.

No counter “No Kings” protest rallies have been announced at this time.