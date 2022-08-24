Norma Good (1927-2022)

Norma Jean Good, age 94, of Neapolis, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton.

She was born in Waterville, OH on December 8, 1927 to Henry I. Wittes and Vallie (Liddle) Wittes. Norma attended Waterville High School and later graduated from Whitehouse High School.

On June 29, 1946 she married Charles J. Good and he preceded her at an early age in death in 1974. From their marriage, Norma and Charles were blessed with two sons, Clarence and Larry Good.

Before retiring, Norma worked for 29 years with Johns Manville in Waterville. She was an active member of Neapolis Church of Christ.

She was a very accomplished crocheter and enjoyed mushroom hunting with her brothers in Northern Michigan.

Norma also enjoyed card playing with her family and friends, especially euchre.

She is survived by her loving grandchildren; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband of 28 years, Charles Good, Norma was preceded in death by her sons, Clarence Good and Larry Good; brothers, Marvin, Joseph, Lawrence, Charles, Robert, Harold and James Wittes; sisters, Lorena, Bernice and Gladys Wittes; and special life friend, Walter Michaels Michalkiewicz.

Friends and family will be received at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Kimberly will be officiating.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Providence Twp Fire and Rescue, 8149 Main St., Neapolis, OH 43547, Neapolis Church of Christ, 8221 Main St., Neapolis, OH 43547 or Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy, Suite 206, Toledo, Ohio 43606 in Norma’s memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.