Norma Murray (1927 – 2025)

(Worked At The Beauty Nook In Bryan)

Norma M. Murray, age 98, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care, Bryan, Ohio.

Norma was a 1945 graduate of Stryker High School. She was a beautician at The Beauty Nook in Bryan, followed by Classic Hair Design, where she retired from in 2000 after some 50 years in cosmetology.

Norma a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bryan and the Bryan Lions Club, where she served as a Charter member of the Bryan Lioness Club.

She was a volunteer at Community Hospitals Williams County and the Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed flower gardening, playing euchre, crafts, and their lake cottages at Bird and Bear Lakes.

Norma M. Murray was born on February 28, 1927, the daughter of Welby E. “Bud” and Vera M. (Christy) DeGroff. She married Dan. E. Murray on June 27, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2011.

Surviving Norma are her daughter Karen (Neal) Murray-Bever of Bryan, son, Scott (Lori) Murray of Casper, Wyoming, two grandchildren, Robert (Lily) Bever of Atlanta, Georgia and Drew (Jarek) Murray-Brown of Laramie, Wyoming. Two great-grandchildren.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother, Wallace Lee DeGroff and her husband, Dan E. Murray.

Visitation for Norma will be held on Friday, December 19, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral service 12:00 p.m. (Noon) Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Leonel Pech officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers or memento gifts, memorial contributions may be made to: First Presbyterian Church, Bryan, Ohio or CHP Hospice.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Online condolences and guest register may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com