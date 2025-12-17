Virginia Doehrmann (1929 – 2025)

(Charter Member Of Zion Mennonite Church)

Virginia Nafziger Doehrmann, age 96 years, died Sunday December 14, 2025 at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center following a brief illness.

She was born on November 22, 1929, to Kathryn (Sommers) and Frank R. Nafziger in their home on Vine Street in Archbold OH.

After graduating from Archbold schools in 1947, “Ginny” spent two years at Goshen College, later graduating from La Junta Mennonite School of Nursing with honors in 1952 with her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

Following graduation, she worked at the La Junta hospital in the O.B. department and in 1953 moved to Iowa City to work in the Psychiatric hospital at the University of Iowa – a work she very much enjoyed.

Virginia was united in marriage to Orville Doehrmann on July 29, 1955, in Danforth Chapel on the University of Iowa campus by Rev. Reginald Muhl. Orville and Virginia moved in 1956 to Archbold Ohio where she practiced her profession by doing private duty nursing in hospitals in Wauseon, Montpelier, and Defiance.

To this union were born three sons. The family moved to a farm south of Stryker Ohio in 1966 and in 1970 she became an employee at the Bryan Medical Center, retiring from there in 1995.

Virginia was baptized at the age of 12 upon confession of faith into the Central Mennonite Church of Archbold. She was a charter member of Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold.

She very much loved the fellowship of the church, active as a SS teacher, choir, and council member, Elder, Stephen’s ministries, Mennonite Women, and an advocate in the Life Planning program.

She is survived by three sons: Noel (Rhonda), Eric (Judy), and Scott (Julie); eight grandchildren: Brady (Barry) Hoylman, Jacob (Kasey) Doehrmann, Eli Doehrmann (Ginny), Matthew Doehrmann (Natalie), Adam (Lindsay) Doehrmann, Hayden (Katie) Doehrmann, Hannah Doehrmann (Adam), Haley (Ethan) Schlachter, three step-grandchildren: Tina (Zach) Young, Emily (Riley) McGonigal, and Andrew Benjamin, and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, mother, father, step-mother Mabel Egli Nafziger, daughter-in-law Ronda (Wyse) Doehrmann, and an angel daughter.

Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, encouraging, and attending the many activities in which they were involved. She was especially concerned for their spiritual welfare, desiring that they all find joy in serving the Risen Lord.

Her hobbies included growing roses, vegetable / flower gardening, singing low alto in various groups, quilting, knitting prayer shawls, and playing table games with family and friends.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 3, at 11 AM at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Friends may call from 9-11 AM before the service.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP In-Patient Hospice or Zion Mennonite Church.