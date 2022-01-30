Norma Slawinski (1926-2022)

Facebook

Norma Jeanne Slawinski, affectionately known as Nordie, age 95, of Swanton, Ohio, entered into eternal life, Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022, at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center, with her family at her bedside.

Nordie was born May 12, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio to John P. and Norma B. (Monnette) Walsh, and was a 1944 graduate of Notre Dame Academy.

On February 15, 1947, she married Richard S. Slawinski. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2013.

Nordie started her career working at Willys Overland as a stenographer. While her husband managed, and later owned, K-C Bowling Lanes in Swanton, Nordie was at home with the kids.

After the kids were grown, she joined Richard at the bowling center as the grill cook. She was the “hamburger helper” of Swanton.

When Richard sold the bowling center in 1992, she went to work at Wendy’s in Swanton and was still a very familiar face to a lot of people.

Nordie was a very active member of St. Richard Catholic Parish; was a member of the Mother of Twins Club and served on the 1976 Swanton Bi-Centennial Committee.

Nordie enjoyed playing in the card club with her grade school friends, loved singing for weddings and simply adored children.

Surviving are her sons, Richard P. (Virginia) Slawinski of Richfield Center, Thomas (Eloise) Slawinski of Assumption, OH, Donald (Bonnie) Slawinski of Thornton, CO, Steven (Sue) Slawinski of Swanton, OH, William (Patricia) Slawinski of Perrysburg, OH and Joseph (Wendy) Slawinski of Swanton, OH; daughter, Mary Jeanne Stine of Delta, OH, daughter in law, Mindi Slawinski of Napoleon, OH; 25 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Besides her beloved husband of 65 years, Dick, Nordie was preceded in death by her parents; son; Kenneth Slawinski; son-in-law, Hal Stine; brother, Clarence Walsh; sisters, Winifred Bondy, LaDonna Jakcsy, Jane Reed and Virginia Hawes; and granddaughter-in-law, Lori Slawinski.

Visitation will be held Monday, January 31st from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where a Vigil Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue Tuesday, February 1st from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Richard Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Eric Culler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Richard’s Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Richard Church, Swanton Rotary Club, the Knights of Columbus, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Swanton Health Care & Retirement Center for the wonderful care given to Nordie over the last several years.

