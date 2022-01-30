Kathleen Casebere (1931-2022)

Facebook

Kathleen M. Casebere, 90 years of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Auburn, Indiana.

Kathleen was born February 26, 1931, in Presque Isle, Maine, the daughter of the late Roy and Annie Elizabeth (Ranks) Reed.

She married Donald Dean Casebere on May 12, 1956, in Presque Isle, Maine, and he preceded her in death on March 3, 1979.

A devoted homemaker and mother, Kathleen had previously worked at a burlap bag factory while living in Maine.

Kathleen was known for her “Irish Attitude” and enjoyed doing arts and crafts, woodworking, upholstering furniture and gardening. She loved to spend time with her family.

Surviving are her seven children, Carla Monroe of Hamilton, Roxanne Richards of Auburn, Mark Casebere of Hamilton, Donald “Jimmy” Casebere of Hamilton, Barry Casebere of Angola, Eric (Tina) Casebere of Hudson and Timothy Casebere of Angola; seven grandchildren, Frank Monroe, Malcolm Richards, Nathan Chorpenning, Rachelle Chorpenning, Ryan Casebere, Sarah Edwards and Harley Casebere; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald; grandson, Jeffery Monroe; seven sisters and four brothers.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family funeral services will be held with Rodney Snyder officiating. Interment will be made in Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com