Rudolph “Butch” Lukey (1953-2019)

Rudolph Michael Lukey “Butch”, 66, of Pioneer, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at his home. He was born on March 10, 1953 in Hamtramck, MI to Rudolph and Anna E. (Husak) Lukey.

Butch graduated from Hamilton High School in Hamilton, IN in 1965. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps during peace time. In 1999 he married Linda S. Randall in Pioneer and she survives.

For the past four years, Butch worked as a welder for United Steel. Prior to that he worked at A&W Machines in Angola, IN for 15 years. Butch was a member of the Boilermakers Union, the Montpelier Eagles and the NRA. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed fishing, working on his yard, detailing his vehicles and smoking meat with his best friend Bruce.

Butch is known for his fantastic fireworks displays during the 4th of July holiday and for his always caring, compassionate and supportive nature to all. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was a loving and devoted caretaker to his wife Linda.

Butch is survived by his wife of 20 years, Linda S. Lukey of Pioneer; mother, Anna E. Lukey of Pioneer; two children, Ben (Trish) Lukey of Mesa, AZ and Mike Lukey of Pioneer; two granddaughters, Trinity Faith Marie Conrad and Elisabeth Baker; sister, Christine (Larry) Ely of Montpelier; nieces and nephews, Jamie Ely, Wendy (Steven) Clair, Stephanie (Ely) Genova, Diana (Bradley) Clark, Janice Clair, Colin, Ryan and Mason Genova and Brandon and Cassandra Clark; and his loving dog, Buddie.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Lukey; infant son, Shawn Lukey; sister, Diana Lynn Lukey; maternal grandparents, Michael and Bessie M. Husak; and nephew, Lynn Ely.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 3-8 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take place on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Father David Tscherne to officiate. Military Honors will be presented by the Pioneer Veterans. Memorials may be given to the family.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.