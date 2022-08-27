Norman Chamberlain (1940-2022); Darlene Chamberlain (1944-2022)

Norman Lavon Chamberlain, age 81, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.

His wife of 35 years, Darlene A. Chamberlain, age 77, passed away at 6:56 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, also at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan.

Norm worked at Chamberlain Hardwood Lumber in Pioneer for many years. He then worked at McCarthy Tire and was later a manager of Easter Tire in Bryan. Norm was a member of the Bryan Lions Club for many years.

He was awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship award. This award is in recognition of commitment to humanitarian service and is the highest honor in Lions Club.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was an avid Ohio State football fan and fisherman.

Darlene was a homemaker. She attended New Life Worship Center and was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.

Norman was born on Nov. 14, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William and Iola (Moog) Chamberlain. Norm was a graduate of Stryker High School. Darlene was born on Dec. 9, 1944, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Bernard Joseph and Henrietta Helen (Miller) Goebel.

She was a graduate of Edgerton High School and was their first Homecoming Queen. They were married on July 10, 1987, in Bryan.

Norm and Darlene are survived by their children, Scott (Christen) Chamberlain, of Rogers, Arkansas; Wendy Andrews, of Bryan, Laurie (Scott) Wolfrum, of Hamilton, Pattie Fowler, Sheila (John) Dula and Susie (Chris) Cape, all of Bryan; 15 grandchildren, Nicholas, Drew and Brooks Chamberlain, Nathan and Heather Andrews, Andrew Wolfrum, Brandon (Britney) Wolfrum, Austin Timmons, Bryce (Lyndzy) Timmons, Jarrett Timmons, Trent (Vanessa) Kight, Tasha and Tessa Thompson, Ryan Jones, Sara (Drew) Barkley; 11 great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kellan, Kat, Jason, Liam, Izaiah, Oliver, James, Cayde, Myles and Weston; Norm’s brother William “Bill” (Patty) Chamberlain, of Pioneer and sister, Martha Jeanne (Don) Louys, of Bryan and Darlene’s sisters, Marlene Metz, Sharon (Duane) Nihart, Marsha (Tony) Robbins, Patricia (Larry) Lucas and Pam (Bruce) Loftus and brothers, Ronald “Jake” (Debbie) Goebel and Larry (Tamara) Goebel.

Norm was preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Carol June Chamberlain and brothers, Don and Larry “Chub” Chamberlain and Darlene by her parents, husband; grandson, Bailey Jones; great granddaughter, Aiyanna Thompson; sisters, Alice “Jean” and Janet Olds and brothers, Dennis and Robert Goebel.

A celebration of Norman and Darlene’s lives will be held at New Life Worship Center, 14451 County Road C, Bryan, Ohio on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan.

The family requests memorial donations to the Bryan Lions Club. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.