North Central Education Association Presents Friend Of Education Award

Posted By: Newspaper Staff June 1, 2022

Every year, the North Central Education Association recognizes contributions made by community members that directly support high quality educational experiences for NC students.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, the NCEA was proud to present Nickloy’s Fix and Fab with the 2022 Friend of Education award.

Nickloy’s donated $1,500 for our school’s backpack program which provides food for students on the weekends, because hunger has an impact on learning.

Partners like Joe and Russell Nickloy play a vital role, ensuring North Central educators have the resources to provide a well-rounded, world class education for the students in our community.

Pictured are Joe and Russell Nickloy, Cyndi Kizer and Jess Tracey NCEA co-presidents.

 

