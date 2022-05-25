Northwest State Recognizes Poetry Contest Winners

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 25, 2022

News Article Views: 49

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Office of Career and Activities and the Division of Arts and Sciences at Northwest State Community College are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 YawpFest Open Mic Competition in celebration of National Poetry Month:

1st place: Chad Durham; 2nd place: Brianna Herrin and Kally Durham (in a tie!); 3rd place: Jason Saman.

A big thank you to all learners, faculty, and staff who came out to read, listen, and cheer each other on.

YawpFest is an annual three-day celebration of poetry, art, music, food, and campus community.

Be sure to check out the amazing student art display and the NSCC Lego masterpiece in the library.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 4,460+ readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news website posts!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Northwest State Recognizes Poetry Contest Winners"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*