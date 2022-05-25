Northwest State Recognizes Poetry Contest Winners

ARCHBOLD, OHIO – The Office of Career and Activities and the Division of Arts and Sciences at Northwest State Community College are pleased to announce the winners of the 2022 YawpFest Open Mic Competition in celebration of National Poetry Month:

1st place: Chad Durham; 2nd place: Brianna Herrin and Kally Durham (in a tie!); 3rd place: Jason Saman.

A big thank you to all learners, faculty, and staff who came out to read, listen, and cheer each other on.

YawpFest is an annual three-day celebration of poetry, art, music, food, and campus community.

Be sure to check out the amazing student art display and the NSCC Lego masterpiece in the library.