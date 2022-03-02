Olive Bly

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 2, 2022

Olive Kells Bly, 100, formerly of West Unity, passed away on Feb.27, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida. Born in Montreal, Quebec, raised in Brooklyn, New York where she met her husband of 67 years, Kenneth Bly.

They raised their family in West Unity before becoming snowbirds in 1980. They became full time Florida residents at Lake Highlander, Dunedin, in 2003.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Carol Traxler in 1985, husband Ken 2010 and son, Bruce 2011.

She is survived by daughter Laurie and husband Steve Young of Clearwater, FL, daughter-in-law Pamela Bly of Archbold as well as 9 grandchildren and their families.

She will be buried in Floral Grove Cemetery at a later date.

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 3,700 readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and breaking news!  Opt-out at any time.

 

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "Olive Bly"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*