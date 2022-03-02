Patricia Elred (1949-2022)

Facebook

Patricia Ann Eldred, age 72, of Delta and formerly of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee. She was born in Rhode Island on August 28, 1949 to the late Albert and Lois Schluetter.

After graduating from High School, she attended nursing school in San Diego, CA and later married Robert Eldred who passed away in 2019.

Patricia served most of her working career as a merchandiser for several retail stores, but most of all she was proud to be an “Army Wife”.

Her husband, Robert was career military and was very supportive and understanding in his duties and time away.

Patricia enjoyed showing her cocker spaniel breed of dogs and was a member of the American Spaniel Club. She also had an eye for decorating, especially in a Tennessee country theme.

Patricia leaves behind her dear friends and caregivers, Annette and Stephen Smith of Delta and her spaniel canine companions, “Spirit” and “Kissy”.

There will be no services locally and private interment will be with her husband in Tennessee.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy 109 in Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com. To send flowers to Patricia’s family, please visit our floral store.