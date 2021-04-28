Orrville Detter (1927-2021)

Orville E. Detter, age 93 years, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday afternoon, April 24, 2021, at The Toledo Hospital. He was born July 19, 1927, at Wauseon, and married Margaret Gigax on April 4, 1948.

A lifelong resident of the Wauseon area, he was a purchasing agent at the former Wauseon Manufacturing and retired from Nafziger Ice Cream. He served in the U.S. Army. Orville enjoyed archery, hunting, and spending time at their cabin at Lovells, MI where he loved snowmobiling.

He was a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon and the Wildwood Bowman of Delta.

He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Margaret; two daughters, Jackie Perkins of Cotapaxi, CO and Susan Miller of Morenci, MI; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson; 2 brothers, and 2 sisters.

Private services will be held on Saturday at Short Funeral Home in Archbold with Pastor Steve Geske officiating. Interment will follow in the Johnson Cemetery near Archbold with Military Rites by the Fulton County Honor Guard. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

