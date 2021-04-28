Evelyn Fox (1924-2021)

Evelyn L. Fox, 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 26, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio, with her family at her side. Evelyn was born on April 2, 1924 in Montpelier, Ohio daughter of the late Clarence and Elma (Deisler) Shankster.

She was a graduate of Montpelier High School, and then went on to work at Spangler Candy Company, where she met Hillis T. Fox, who she married on January 5, 1947 in Montpelier, Ohio, and he preceded her in death.

Evelyn worked as a cook at Bryan City Schools for 13 years, as a laundress at Bryan Medical Group, and as a cleaner for many local businesses. Evelyn was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio.

In her free time, she loved to spend time with her family, sew, read, garden, and entertain with an abundance of good food.

Evelyn is survived by her four children, Norman Fox of Nelsonville, Ohio; Philip Fox of Galveston, Texas; Dennis Fox of Bryan, Ohio; and Kay (Mark) Allison of Toledo, Ohio; five Grandchildren, Eric (Dawn) Fox, Joy Allison, Hannah Allison, Caleb (Corinne) Allison, and Josiah Allison; one great-grandchild, Asher Allison; and one sibling, Willis Shankster of Montpelier, Ohio.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Hillis; twin brother Earl Shankster, and two additional brothers Wesley Shankster and Joe Shankster.

Visitation for Evelyn L. Fox will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Ney, Ohio. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the church.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending services wear a mask and observe social distancing. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Evelyn make memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

