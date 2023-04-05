Pamela Klinkenberg (1942-2023)

Pamela A. Klinkenberg, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at the Inn at Fountain Park following a lengthy illness.

Pam worked at the Bryan Times in advertising as well as Office Manager for both Hal Stoddard and later, Fireovid Financial. Pam was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church.

She was an accomplished artist using oil paints and charcoals, and was a member of the Black Swamp Art Guild.

Prior to returning to Bryan, Pam worked in Southern California as a Studio Production Assistant for actor Fess Parker and later as a technical writer for Great Western Bank.

Pam was born October 10, 1942, daughter of LaVon and Nancy (Willey) Johnson. She was a 1960 Bryan High School N.H.S. graduate and attended Bowling Green State University. She married Nick Klinkenberg in 1987 and they were married until 2004.

Pam is survived by her brother, John (Christine) Johnson of Santa Clara, Utah; nephew, Jeff (Lisa) and great-nieces Rita and Maren Johnson, of Hilliard, Ohio; cousins, Elaine, William and Edward Johnson, of Hicksville and close friends, Karen Babb, Michele (Steve) Fireovid, guardian angel and best friend, Kelly Ward and former spouse and close friend Nick Klinkenberg. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Brown Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society.

