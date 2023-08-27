Pamela Stoots (1945 – 2023)

(Enjoyed Hummingbirds & Native American Art)

Pamela Joyce Stoots, age 77, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

Pam was a homemaker. She enjoyed hummingbirds and Native American art. Pam was most of all a caregiver. Her family was the most important part of her life.

Pam was born on August 26, 1945 in Welch, West Virginia, the daughter of Clyde and Madge (Thacker) Hutchinson.

Pam is survived by her daughters, Lisa Shreve, of Massachusetts and Diane Shreve, of Jackson, Michigan; son, Jimmy Shreve, of Jackson; 6 grandchildren, Kalynn, Janelle, Shantell, Shawnice, Vance and James; 3 great-grandchildren and her sisters, Karen (Robert) Davis, or Lewes, Delaware and Janlynn Page, of Edon, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, John, Steve and Jay Hutchinson.

Graveside services will be held for Pam at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Edon Cemetery with Pastor Benaiha Harris officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

