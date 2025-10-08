Pamela Winright (1945 – 2025)

(Known For Her Love Of Family And Animals)

Pamela Corinne Winright, 80, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2025, in Bradenton, Florida.

Born on March 27, 1945, in Dalton, Massachusetts, Pamela was the cherished daughter of Dr. Ralph and Helen (Homesley) Moschella.

She grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and later made her home in the Washington, D.C. area after college. It was there that she met and married the love of her life, William Carlyle Winright of Edon, Ohio.

Pam devoted her time and talents to community and friendship as an active member of P.E.O. in both Alexandria, Virginia and Bradenton, Florida. She was known for her compassion, her generosity of spirit, and her abiding love of family and animals.

She is survived by her daughters, Corinne Kara Thorp (Chris) of Austin, Texas, and Jacqueline Irene Winright (Rob Diaz) of New Port Richey, Florida and her three treasured grandchildren, Russell Paul Thorp, William Keith Thorp and Lillian Irene Dorr. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 10, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, Ohio. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals at www.aspca.org/donate.

Pamela will be remembered most for her kindness, devotion to family and her love for all living creatures. She will be deeply missed and forever held in the hearts of those who knew her, including her friend Don Barker. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.