Leola Waldron (1941 – 2025)

Leola J. Waldron, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away October 2, 2025, at Ayden Healthcare. Leola worked as a barber.

Leola was born on April 14, 1941, in Stryker, to the late Edgar and Kathleen (Grime) Baer. On December 19, 1969, she married the love of her life, James Waldron, and he preceded her in death in 2024.

Leola liked to bowl and garden. She also enjoyed painting, often helping her family paint houses, rooms, or anything in between.

She also enjoyed refinishing furniture. Leola loved her grandchildren and they were her life. For many of her grandchildren, she was their person.

Surviving Leola is her son, Jerry Stevens Archbold; daughter, Pamela Marckel of Toledo; daughter, Jean Mancuso of Toronto; son, Tom Moore or Tecumseh, MI; grandchildren, Zachary Stevens, Lucas Stevens, Dane (Fatima) Mancuso, Dante Mancuso, Derek Marckel, Dakota (Nhung Doan) Mancuso, Dalton Mancuso, and Darby Stevens; and great-grandchildren, Stallone, Charlotte, and James. She is also survived by brother, Laurel (Jan) Baer; brother, Bob Baer; sister, Ronda Baer; brother, Denny (Dawn) Baer; two nieces and three nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Lucille (Dale) Norden; and brother, Lenny Baer.

Visitation for Leola will take place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 10am to 12pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon. A funeral service will take place following visitation at 12pm, with Celebrant Adam Grisier officiating. Burial will follow at the Winameg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Ayden Healthcare. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

