Pastor Jerry Hoffman (1942-2020)

Morenci – Pastor Jerry F. Hoffman, age 78, of Morenci, passed unexpectedly into Jesus’ arms on Friday, October 30, 2020, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital in Adrian. Earlier that evening Jerry had collapsed while doing something he loved, officiating a high school football game.

Jerry was born in Wauseon, OH on March 9, 1942, to Emerson and Marie (Pontius) Hoffman. He attended and graduated from Ai School near Swanton, OH (where he played baseball and basketball), and furthered his education in pastoral studies. On August 5, 1962, he married Mary Ann Wulff in Delta, OH, and she survives.

Throughout his life, Jerry held many jobs – most recently as Pastor of Canandaigua Community Church. He also worked at Stauffer Chemical (now Silbond Corp.) in Weston, was self-employed, and as a sports official for various high school and city sports. When not working, Jerry enjoyed gardening, family singing in nursing homes, and coaching little league when his kids were younger.

A devout Christian, he led the music at Morenci Bible Fellowship where he also served as an overseer. Earlier, Jerry served as a trustee at the former Morenci Baptist Church. Jerry and his wife also fostered many children over the years, even adopting some as their own.

Surviving Jerry are his wife, Mary Ann; children, Jeff, Dan (Tonia), Mike (Cynthia), and Dick (Rose) Hoffman, Rose (Richard) Hoag, Sue (Todd) King, and Thelma (Clark) Carncross; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean (Roy) Sholl and Linda Garcia; and brothers, Jack (Judy) Hoffman, Larry (Julie) Kuney, Ron (Luann) Kuney, and Terry (Anne) Kuney.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Emerson Hoffman and Marie (Hoffman) Kuney; stepfather, Seymour Kuney; grandchildren, Annie Deakins and Stephanie Carncross; great-grandchild, Harmony Faith Carncross; and brother-in-law, Bob Garcia.

Funeral services for Jerry will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Morenci Bible Fellowship Church, with Pastor John Rath, officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci. The family will receive family and friends for visitation, also at the church, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations through the Crowd Funding link on Jerry’s obituary, to defray funeral expenses. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Morenci is honored to assist the Hoffman family with funeral arrangements.

The family appreciates the outpouring of support from so many, beginning with the awesome display of compassion of the Sand Creek and Pittsford football teams Friday night, to the calls, texts, and prayers that have been flowing continuously. We are truly blessed by the kindness.