Ralph Zimmerman (1943-2020)

Ralph A. Zimmerman, age 77, passed away Saturday evening, October 31, 2020 at his Delta home. He was born in Toledo on July 8, 1943 to the late Harry C. Zimmerman and Margaret (Bower) Zimmerman.

Ralph graduated from Swanton High School in 1961. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War from 1968-1974. On June 25, 1977 he was united in marriage to Pamela J. Connin and together were blessed with two daughters, Michelle and Nicole. Ralph worked in fire protection for the Local #669 Sprinkler Fitters Union for over 45 years before retiring.

He had a passion for reading western novels, fishing, hunting, gardening and tending to yard work. Ralph was an avid follower of his grandsons’ sporting events and interests; he was their biggest fan.

Surviving is his wife of 43 years, Pamela; daughters, Michelle (Michael) Elton of Delta and Nicole Moreno of Chicago; brother, Harry “Butch” (Cheryl) Zimmerman; sisters, Carol (Donald) Kilgus and LuAnn (Jim) Smith; and grandchildren, Nathan and Reed Elton, Alexander Moreno and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Ralph will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Pastor David Underwood will be officiating. Interment will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery with military rites performed by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing a facial mask and observe six-foot distancing when possible.