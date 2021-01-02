Patricia Lord (1931-2020)

Patricia A. Lord, 89, of Montpelier passed away early Thursday morning at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier. She was born on February 2, 1931 in Detroit, Michigan to Clyde and Zelma (Ferguson) Payne. Patricia graduated from Edon High School.

For many years Patricia was a secretary for Nixon Construction in Montpelier. Prior to that she worked for the Employment office in Bryan, Aro Tru Line, and the Montpelier Hospital. Also Patricia enjoyed collecting antiques.

She is survived by her children Debbie Laser and Rick Lord of Montpelier; grandchildren Cody, Patrick, Almond, Calvin, Carly and Cameron; 13 great grandchildren and sisters Carolyn (Louis) Arnold of Edon and Peggy Miller of Montpelier.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Joice Krill and Jesse Pay, and granddaughter Crystal Lord.

Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 11am at Columbia Cemetery with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate. Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Humane Society.

