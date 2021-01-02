Gaile Moore (1935-2021)

Gaile Y. Moore, 85 years, of Bryan, died January 1, 2021 at The Laurels of Defiance, where she had been a patient since Christmas Day 2020. Gaile was born on April 5, 1935 in Liberty, New York, the daughter of George A. and Mildred P. Yaeger.

She is survived by her four children, Steve (Brenda) Moore of Wilmington, NC; Diana (Chris) Eschhofen of Bryan; Polly (Terry) Krause of Bryan; and JC (Beth) Moore of Bryan; nine grandchildren, Katie (Ben) Pauley of Raleigh, NC; Bradley (Rebecca) Moore of Wilmington, NC; Nick (Emily) Eschhofen of Bryan; Jason Eschhofen of Memphis, TN; Jessica (Danny) Wuerffel of Atlanta, GA; Lindsay (Jon) Perout of Atlanta, GA; Ava, Aiden and Nadia Moore of Bryan; and seven great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Lucy Pauley, Joseph and Annalee Eschhofen and Jonah, Joshua and Macey Wuerffel; and her sister, Joyce M. Yaeger of New York City. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Gaile grew up in Liberty, New York, where she graduated from Liberty High School. She attended State University Teachers College in Cortland, NY for three years.

During her 23-year marriage to Daniel E. Moore, she moved from Painted Post, NY to Westfield, NJ to Roanoke, VA, to East Brunswick, NJ, to Athens, PA, and finally to Bryan in 1973. She lived in eight different homes during her 47 years in Bryan.

Gaile loved her children and grandchildren more than anything and was an ardent supporter of their many pursuits in music, theater, church, school, and sports.

She worked for 25 years at Community Hospitals of Williams County in Bryan, where she was Administrative Assistant to CEO Rusty Brunicardi, Director of Community Education and Director of Education/Volunteer Services. She retired in 2003.

Her contributions in the healthcare field were many: she co-chaired the Annual Health Awareness Day, was a member of the Early Detection and Prevention Team, helped lead the Older Adult Task Force, the Teen Age Health Issues Task Force, and the Juvenile Suicide Task Force in Williams County.

She was a member of the Ohio Society of Directors of Volunteers Services. She was responsible for all CPR training and certification for hospital staff and taught CPR and Smoking Cessation classes for many other businesses and organizations.

In 1996, Gaile received the Williams County YWCA’s Women of Achievement Award for healthcare. In 2004, She helped launch a “Bone Builders” exercise program to help reduce the risk of osteoporosis, and taught classes in Bryan for 15 years.

In the community, Gaile served in leadership roles in many organizations. She was secretary, treasurer and past president of Literary Forum, Claire Newcomer Club, and the Bryan Civic League. She was President of the Williams County Board of Trustees and Vice President of Administration with the Williams County YWCA and was past secretary of the Bryan Public Library Board.

She was a 47-year member of the First Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the church choir, was an ordained elder, and served as the Clerk of Session. She sang alto with the Bryan Madrigal Chorale for more than 25 years.

At age 70, she volunteered as a Guardian Ad Litem through the Williams County Juvenile Court, helping the court to determine the best interests for minor children in the foster care system.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Preferred memorials are to First Presbyterian Church of Bryan.

For further information and to send memories and condolences, please visit www.oberlinturnbull.com