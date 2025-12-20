Patricia Miller (1947 – 2025)

(Formerly Of Fayette)

ARCHBOLD, OH—Patricia Jean Miller, age 78, formerly of Fayette, died Sunday afternoon, December 14, 2025, at her home surrounded by loved ones while under the care of CHP Hospice.

She was born January 18, 1947, in Hudson, MI, the daughter of the late Earl and Lillian (Sweet) Cunningham.

Pat lived her early life in Hillsdale County and graduated from Pittsford Area Schools before taking classes at Michigan State University.

She married Lowell L. Miller on February 17, 1984, in Archbold. They shared over 35 years of love and companionship before his passing on April 12, 2019.

Always providing for her family, Pat worked at a factory in Hillsdale and in the cafeteria at Hillsdale College before moving to Fayette and working in its former flower shop.

Embracing her artistic talent, she took an entrepreneurial leap and started her own retail store, Angel Bell Gifts, located on the property of her home in Fayette.

There she marketed her own homemade goods as well as consigned for other area crafters. Pat was a longtime active member of Fayette Church of the Nazarene and often gave of herself as a member of the CCNO Prison Ministry Lamplighters, donating goods to help rehabilitate those in jail.

She was a social butterfly and loving person that touched the lives of many with her nurturing care and generous spirit.

Surviving is a daughter, Amanda Treesh (Brad Dunten) of Wauseon, OH; four grandchildren, Brianna Phillips (Randy Hobson), Bailey Green, Blythe (Aaron) Carr, and Braiden Requena; seven great-grandchildren, Connor, Bella, Evelyn, Denver, Laela, Moses and Augustus; brother, Lewis (Sarah) Cunningham of Rushslyvania, OH; and two sisters, Lavina Manion of Frisco, NC and Cherri Irish of Jerome, MI.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Darcy Wilkins.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Friends can express sympathies to the Miller Family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.